ADAM BENDETSON, Senior – Track

• All-state

* SMAA all-star, first-team, two-mile

* SMAA all-star, second-team, mile

Bendetson has been a premier distance runner regardless of the season and his senior campaign was something to behold.

Bendetson was a force his entire senior year. First, he placed third in Class A at the cross country state meet. Then, in the winter, in indoor track, he won the two-mile and helped the Red Storm to the state title and followed that up by winning the New England championship in that event.

This spring was more of the same.

Bendetson, who was third in the two-mile as a junior, took the top spot in that event at Southwesterns (in 9 minutes, 34.88 seconds), then finished second in the two-mile at states (9:18.55) and helped the Red Storm’s 4×800 relay team place third. At the New England championship meet, Bendetson placed third in the two-mile (9:15.29).

Bendetson will run cross country and track at the University of Maine next year.

Coach Derek Veilleux’s comment: “Adam is an excellent example of what being consistent day-in and day-out means in an athlete’s development. He has gone from a state meet competitor, to a school record holder, to a state champion and to a New England champion over the course of his high school career. He had a strong senior season that saw him break the school record in the 3,200 four different times. Additionally, he won the Southwesterns, was the state runner-up and was third in the New England championship in the 3,200. Adam has been a leader in our program and has shown others that by being consistent and believing in yourself that you can achieve your goals.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Jayden Flaker (track)

* 2021 Alex Callahan (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Nick Thompson (baseball)

• 2018 Reece Lagerquist (lacrosse)

• 2017 Sam Neugebauer (lacrosse)

• 2016 Sam Rusak (track)

• 2015 Nate Howard (lacrosse)

• 2014 Ben Greenberg (baseball)

• 2013 John Wheeler (lacrosse)

• 2012 Ben Wessel (baseball)

• 2011 Ben Wessel (baseball)

• 2010 Nick Neugebauer (lacrosse)

• 2009 Chris Bernard (baseball)

• 2008 Ryan Hunt (lacrosse)

• 2007 Phil Lambert (lacrosse)

• 2006 Bryan Macphie (lacrosse)

• 2005 David Hamilton (lacrosse)

• 2004 David Hamilton (lacrosse)

• 2003 Adam Mumm (track)

• 2002 Keith Corey (track)

AMBER WOODS, Senior – Tennis

• SMAA all-star, first-team, singles

• Captain

Simply put, Woods was one of the finest players in program history and bowed out with a tremendous season, both with her team and as an individual, as she repeated as the winner of this award.

Woods missed out on her freshman season due to the pandemic, but emerged as a star right away as a sophomore, playing first singles and being named a first-team league all-star. As a junior, Woods reached the quarterfinals of the state singles tournament.

This season, Woods won 11 of her 14 individual matches and again made it to the state singles quarterfinals. She also helped Scarborough go 11-1 in the regular season and get to the Class A South semifinals before losing to Kennebunk.

Woods plans to play tennis next year at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Coach Lincoln MacIsaac’s comment: “Amber is a rare talent that came in immediately and played first singles her entire career. She is easily one of the best tennis players to ever come through our program. Amber never shied away from challenges and always did what was best for the team. Having Amber in the lineup always gave us a chance to win. She is a competitor that puts her full effort into every match and point. Beyond that, Amber is a tremendous team captain. She is insightful, inclusive, and a good listener. She always cheered on teammates regardless of her own results and often helped us strategize between sets. I often asked for her to run drills and help develop other players. This team is going to miss all the great things she did on and off the court.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Amber Woods (tennis)

* 2021 Kathleen Murphy (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Bella Dickinson (softball)

• 2018 Chloe Griffin (softball)

• 2017 Lilly Volk (softball)

• 2016 Maggie Murphy (softball)

• 2015 Megan Nathanson (tennis)

• 2014 Alyssa Williamson (softball)

• 2013 Marisa O’Toole (softball)

• 2012 Nicole Kirk (track)

• 2011 Nicole Kirk (track)

• 2010 Heather Carrier (softball)

• 2009 Ellie Morin (lacrosse)

• 2008 Melissa Dellatorre (softball)

• 2007 Kelsey Griffin (softball)

• 2006 Lauren Hagerman (lacrosse)

• 2005 Camille Jania (tennis)

• 2004 Sarah Marchilli (softball)

• 2003 Chelsey Ledue (track)

• 2002 Jen Williams (softball)

