Did you know that in health care, we are approaching the treatment and prevention of dementia like the model we use for heart disease? In other words, in addition to thinking about one “cure,” we’ve realized how profoundly impactful making a few healthy choices in combination can be.

As an example, in one study in the UK, 2,000 men were followed over 35 years. They assessed five behaviors: regular exercise, not smoking, moderate alcohol intake, healthy body weight, and healthy diet. Overall, people who followed 4 out of 5 of the behaviors were up to 60 percent less likely to develop dementia or cognitive decline … 60 percent.

Worth noting, the most powerful factor of the five was exercise. This trend is seen when we look at the literature more broadly. For example, when looking at 11 studies together, we can conclude that regular exercise alone can reduce the risk of developing dementia by 30 percent and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 45 percent.

Further examination reveals that aerobic exercise specifically is the real key, not any old exercise will do. Aerobic exercise can be walking/jogging, swimming, biking … something you do which makes your heart and lungs work for a sustained amount of time.

The keys to aerobic exercise are intensity and dose. It’s important to work at a “somewhat hard” intensity level. Working too hard or too easy won’t do. The other key is consistency. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes per week for most adults.

It’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. And if you need help with getting your exercise prescription just right for you, consider talking to your local physical therapist.

OK, back to the exercise. The result of the aerobic exercise workload is a stronger heart and stronger lungs. This strength means more efficiency moving blood and oxygen around your body, including to your neurological anatomy such as your brain. This is good because, you guessed it, the result is a healthier brain. A healthier brain for everyone: whether you are living with dementia or trying to prevent it.

Age Friendly South Portland is proud to announce a walk for persons living with dementia and their caregivers. The walk will take place this fall, most likely at Wainwright Field. The walk is expected to be 1.5 miles.

For more information, call 207-767-7660, ext. 5.

I hope you will join us. Wishing you strength, steadiness, and good health.

Jason Adour is a member of Age Friendly South Portland and a doctor of physical therapy who provides care at the Maine Strong Balance Centers.

