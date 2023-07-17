XANDER BARBER, Senior – Tennis

• Singles state champion

• SMAA all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

Barber didn’t just match the intense preseason hype, he eclipsed it, dazzling on the court, emerging as the state’s best singles player and leading the Navigators to the Class A state final in nearly perfect fashion.

Barber, who came to Falmouth from North Carolina this spring, took the court as the top-ranked New England player and eighth-best nationwide in the United States Tennis Association junior rankings. As the team’s lone senior, he quickly put a stranglehold on the top singles role for a Navigators squad which also featured a standout in Sam Yoon and the team rolled to victory over victory.

In the state singles tournament, Barber, the top seed, got to the final, where he matched up against Yoon and prevailed, 6-1, 6-0. Barber then helped Falmouth roll through the Class A field and capture the state title with little opposition.

“The team environment is very fun for me,” Barber said. “That’s not something I get to do at all playing USTA tournaments. I’m looking forward to that in college, but it’s also fun for high school. I get to meet some new people.”

Barber will play for Dartmouth College next year and we’ve only just begun to hear about his exploits.

Coach Bob McCully’s comment: “The addition of Xander this season was a huge boost for what was already a strong team that worked hard and steadily improved. I was aware of Xander’s strong national and regional ranking and I was concerned he would find Maine high school team tennis beneath his dignity, but that wasn’t an issue. He wanted to play. He is very physically strong, athletic, mentally tough and mature. He hits with incredible pace and he has a very complete game. He was gracious and helpful and he was a great teammate in what is essentially an individual sport.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Ben Wentworth (lacrosse)

* 2021 Sam Kidder (baseball)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Riley Reed (lacrosse)

• 2018 Nick Forester (tennis)

• 2017 Cam Guarino (baseball)

• 2016 George Gilbert (lacrosse)

• 2015 Bryce Kuhn (lacrosse)

• 2014 Brendan McCarthy (tennis)

• 2013 Thomas Fortier (baseball)

• 2012 Thomas Fortier (baseball)

• 2011 Matt MacDowell (baseball)

• 2010 Dan Hanley (lacrosse)

• 2009 Tommy Winger (track)

• 2008 Ethan Shaw (track)

• 2007 Ethan Shaw (track)

• 2006 Chris Morrison (tennis)

• 2005 Antonio Floridino (track)

• 2004 Aaron Paradis (baseball)

• 2003 Antonio Floridino (track)

• 2002 Matt Dissell (track)

SLOANE GINEVAN, Senior – Lacrosse

• All-American

* All-American, All-Academic

* SMAA all-star, first-team

* Captain

Ginevan returned from a knee injury with a flourish this spring, helping Falmouth embark on a long winning streak.

Ginevan missed her freshman season due to the pandemic and turned heads a sophomore before scoring 32 goals in just eight games as a junior prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury. Ginevan, who also played field hockey and basketball at Falmouth, wasn’t 100 percent when this spring began, but she soon hit her stride and the Navigators, who lost to Kennebunk in their opener, bounced back to win 13 games in a row.

Ginevan scored a whopping 63 goals and added 14 assists, as she finished with over 100 goals for her career. She also excelled in the midfield and even played defense during the early portion of the season.

Ginevan will play lacrosse at the University of Notre Dame.

Coach Ashley Pullen’s comment: “Sloane did it all for us. It was huge to have her. She’s an asset all over the field. She causes so many turnovers and got so much possession. That generated so much offense for us and she can score too. She had a sixth sense of where her teammates would be.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Sloane Ginevan (lacrosse)

* 2021 Eva Clement (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Caitlyn Camelio (lacrosse)

• 2018 Chelsey Smithwick (lacrosse)

• 2017 Devon Sarazin (lacrosse)

• 2016 Julia Brogan (tennis)

• 2015 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

• 2014 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

• 2013 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

• 2012 Jenna Serunian (track)

• 2011 Kelsey Freedman (softball)

• 2010 Analise Kump (tennis)

• 2009 Annie Criscione (tennis)

• 2008 Hallsey Leighton (tennis)

• 2007 Carly Applebaum (track)

• 2006 Kristen Meahl (tennis)

• 2005 Eileen Brandes (softball)

• 2004 Kristen Meahl (tennis)

• 2003 Beth Rubenstein (track)

• 2002 Beth Rubenstein (track)

