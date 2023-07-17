Allow events at the Wedding Cake House

To the editor,

I am addressing the Kennebunk Planning Board by letter as I will be out of the area when the meeting is held on July 24 regarding the Wedding Cake House and I will be unable to participate in the public comments.

A Kennebunk native, I lived most of my young life not far from the Wedding Cake House. My mother, one of 15 children, was born at The Landing. My parents owned what once was the Landing Schoolhouse located between The Landing Store and the Wedding Cake House. My grandmother was pastor of the Landing Chapel. I grew up in its shadow and passed it several times each day.

The loss of the Wedding Cake House would leave a deep hole in our towns, state, and region. It’s part of the fabric of our community. The house, and its story, brings visitors to our area from all parts of the country and the world. Its architecture is unique to any other structure anywhere. It deserves to be saved.

I was a good friend of Mary Burnett. Mary was the first to purchase and to own the house outside of the original family. Mary never considered that she owned the house. She looked at herself as a steward of the house. A caretaker for the time she was there. She was just looking after the house for all of us to enjoy. Mary cared for and restored the house. It was Mary who restored and reinstalled the beautiful ornate fence.

Mary long believed that to save the house there needed to be a revenue stream coming in to care for the constant maintenance of the property. Mary, along with her daughter Anne, operated a gift shop and art gallery in the Carriage House. The income from a gift shop alone wasn’t enough to keep up with the expenses and the town put many restrictions on the use of the property that prevented creative ideas of saving the house. Mary eventually sold the house.

Now there is a new generation of stewards looking after the house. They love and are caring for the house just as Mary had. They’ve done an admirable job so far and will continue to do so if allowed to.

I believe that by allowing Hunt and Katie Edwards the opportunity to host events at the house is the answer. Not only will the public now have an opportunity to host an event beyond the ornate fence, but a revenue stream from hosting events will save it for generations and families will play a big part in that. I’ve visited with the Edwards. I have seen their plan and it all makes sense. I fully support their endeavor and would urge the Kennebunk Planning Board, and the public, to move this forward.

To the critics who are opposed to any change in the current ordinances, would they rather pass a plain brick house without its ornamentation? Imagine future visitors to our area asking directions to the Wedding Cake House. Imagine our response being, “Well, it no longer exists.”

That is a strong possibility and could eventually happen to the house if we don’t make changes to ordinances and allow the restoration of the house. Historic properties need special consideration to save them. There are examples all over this country.

Again, I fully support Katie and Hunt Edwards in their endeavor to host memorable family events and to save the Wedding Cake House for all of us to continue to enjoy.

Thank you for your consideration.

Timothy Ames

Kennebunkport

