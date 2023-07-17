The Sweet Remains

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

You’ll bask in the glow of three-part harmonies from folk-rock trio The Sweet Remains. The band is Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand, all singer-songwriters in their own right. They wound up in a spontaneous jam session back in 2007 and felt an immediate spark that led to the formation of The Sweet Remains. Four albums have been released, and the band has amassed more than 50 million Spotify streams, thanks in large part to the gorgeous tune “Moving in Slow Motion” from the 2008 album “Laurel & Sunset.”

Action Bronson

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Buckle up because rapper Action Bronson is coming to Portland on Saturday night and likely will be cooking up quite a show. Speaking of food, Bronson’s quite the aficionado, having starred in a food travel show and food-themed talk show that both aired on Viceland. Hopefully he’ll get to town in time to hit up a few of Portland’s many notable eateries. As for music, his latest album is last year’s “Cocodrillo Turbo.”

Leyla McCalla

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $26 in advance, $29 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Leyla McCalla is a former member of the Grammy-winning string band Caroline Chocolate Drops and is also part of the collaboration Our Native Daughters, which released the critically acclaimed “Songs of Our Native Daughters” album on Smithsonian Folkways in 2019. McCalla’s latest solo work is last year’s “Breaking The Thermometer.” The multi-instrumentalist and singer’s music is informed by her Haitian roots and New Orleans home. You’ll hear her sing in English, French and Haitian Creole.

