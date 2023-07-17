The Maine Women in the Arts Summer Show highlights many local and regional artists and features a variety of fine art mediums and a selection of handmade crafts.

According to a July 13 news release, “The show is a treasure trove of unique items for your home or as a special gift or memento of your time in Maine. Summer in Maine is the perfect time to enjoy the work of local artists and craftsmen.”

The show runs for three full days, July 28-30 at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., Kennebunkport. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28. Refreshments will be provided and there there will be live music.

The full show schedule is Friday, July 28, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers, “… the show celebrates artists’ fine art as well as their added creative outlet with crafting unique and special pieces; an arts and crafts extravaganza.”

Maine Women in the Arts has more than 85 active men and women artist members from Maine and the region. The objective of Maine Women in the Arts is to promote and give exposure to local artists and their work in all media.

For more information, visit www.mainewomenarts.com.

