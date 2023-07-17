We’ve had a break from the Canadian wildfire smoke for a couple of weeks, but that’s about to change. The wildfires in western Canada are sending smoke into the Great Lakes to start the week.

That ground-level smoke is set to move into New York and part of northern New England Monday afternoon. The national weather service has issued an air quality warning for those areas.

Maine’s air quality is forecast to be in code yellow for most of the state, except down east, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Monday, according to the Maine DEP.

On Tuesday, heavier smoke could move into Maine from the west. An update will be put out before that happens.

