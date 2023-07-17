Maine is in its final step toward going live with sports betting, the state’s Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

The state’s latest rules covering sports wagering, drafted by the Gambling Control Unit, were sent to the Attorney General’s Office after accepting written comments, according to a release from the department.

The Attorney General’s Office has 120 days to accept or turn down the rules. In its release, the department said it anticipates a live launch in late fall. Once approved, the rules would be in place and the state can begin allowing wagers.

“The final rules have been submitted to the Office of the Attorney General for legal review with an anticipated adoption in November 2023,” the release said. “Temporary or initial licenses will be issued on the day of adoption to allow licensees to go live and offer wagers on sports according to law and rule.”

Milt Champion, the executive director of the Gambling Control Unit, declined an interview request from the Press Herald about the state’s progress toward implementing sports betting. Champion returned July 10 from a one-week suspension for a pair of offensive tweets from his personal Twitter account.

The Department of Public Safety oversees the Gambling Control Unit.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »