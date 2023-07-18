PORTLAND – Ellen Marie (McCabe) Moran, 85, passed away in Portland on July 15. Ellen was born to James and Mary McCabe in Belmont, Mass. on May 20, 1938.

She attended Cardinal Cushing College before entering the Cenacle Sisters as a cloistered nun on Long Island. After leaving the Sisters she taught elementary school and met John “Bud” Moran of Hyde Park. They were married on Oct. 7, 1967.

In addition to raising two children, Maura and John, Ellen was very involved with both her local parish – St. Mary of the Hills – and the Paulist Center in downtown Boston. From her early days as a school teacher, Ellen always loved working with children, and some of her happiest moments were spent writing and performing children’s songs for her grandchildren and at elementary schools.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Bud, and and her siblings, James and Eileen. She is survived by her children, Maura and John; and her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Devin and Sonia.

A visitation hour will be held at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

To view Ellen’s full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations in Ellen’s memory can be made to:

Project Bread

The Walk for Hunger

145 Border St.

East Boston, MA 02128-1903

