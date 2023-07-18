PORTLAND – Ellen Marie (McCabe) Moran, 85, passed away in Portland on July 15. Ellen was born to James and Mary McCabe in Belmont, Mass. on May 20, 1938.
She attended Cardinal Cushing College before entering the Cenacle Sisters as a cloistered nun on Long Island. After leaving the Sisters she taught elementary school and met John “Bud” Moran of Hyde Park. They were married on Oct. 7, 1967.
In addition to raising two children, Maura and John, Ellen was very involved with both her local parish – St. Mary of the Hills – and the Paulist Center in downtown Boston. From her early days as a school teacher, Ellen always loved working with children, and some of her happiest moments were spent writing and performing children’s songs for her grandchildren and at elementary schools.
Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Bud, and and her siblings, James and Eileen. She is survived by her children, Maura and John; and her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Devin and Sonia.
A visitation hour will be held at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.
To view Ellen’s full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Donations in Ellen’s memory can be made to:
Project Bread
The Walk for Hunger
145 Border St.
East Boston, MA 02128-1903
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.