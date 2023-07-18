Photos: Mainer killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest 82 years later at Augusta cemetery
The remains of Ensign Stanley Willis Allen of Bethel, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was buried with full military honors on Tuesday at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s casket is carried into the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s casket is carried into the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. At left are members of the Kennebec County Veterans Honor Guard, Donnell Alvah Commander, left, and Allan Hitt Captian, right. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
A firing party of seven service members fire into the sky at Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s burial at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
Veterans stand and salute in a line, welcoming the casket of Ensign Stanley Willis Allen at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
Rear Adm. Mike Brown speaks at Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s burial at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
Rear Adm. Mike Brown, left, salutes as the Last Post is played by a lone bugler in the distance at Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s burial at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
Rear Adm. Mike Brown, left, awaits the flag during the flag folding portion of Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s burial at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal
Rear Adm. Mike Brown, left, awaits the flag during the flag folding portion of Ensign Stanley Willis Allen’s burial at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Tuesday. Allen, 25, of Bethel, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and his remains were identified 80 years later. Ashley Allen/Kennebec Journal