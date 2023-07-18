Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 7/24 6:30 p.m. Housing Diversity Study Zoom, Town Hall
Scarborough
Tue. 7/25 1 p.m. Senior Advisory Committee Zoom
Tue. 7/25 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 7/26 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 7/26 6 p.m. Housing Alliance Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Municipal Bldg
South Portland
Fri. 7/21 12:30 p.m. Board of Health Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Mon. 7/24 7 p.m. Board of Appeals City Hall
Tue. 7/25 5 p.m. Harbor Commission Workshop Zoom, Fish Pier
Thu. 7/27 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission City Hall
Send questions/comments to the editors.