Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  7/24  6:30 p.m.  Housing Diversity Study  Zoom, Town Hall

Scarborough

Tue.  7/25  1 p.m.  Senior Advisory Committee  Zoom

Tue.  7/25  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  7/26  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  7/26  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  7/27  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  Municipal Bldg

South Portland

Fri.  7/21  12:30 p.m.  Board of Health  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Mon.  7/24  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  City Hall

Tue.  7/25  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission Workshop  Zoom, Fish Pier

Thu.  7/27  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  City Hall

