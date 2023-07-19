Authors Rebecca Turkewitz and Kate Doyle are coming to the South Portland Public Library on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. for a program titled, The Art of the Short Story Collection. The writers will discuss their work and the art of short stories.

The event will be at the Main Library and books will be available through Nonesuch Books.

Rebecca Turkewitz is a local writer and English teacher in Portland. Her book, “Here in the Night,” is being published by Black Lawrence Press in July. She has an MFA in fiction from The Ohio State University and won a 2020 Maine Literary Award in the short works category.

Kate Doyle is the author of, “I Meant It Once,” a short story collection published this July from Algonquin Books.

