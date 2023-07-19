David Vail of Brunswick won a gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke for men 80-84 at the 2023 National Senior Games, held July 14-17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He placed second in the 200 freestyle.

Vail was seeded first in three events following a four-year break while he dealt with multiple cancers, but he was forced to sit out after his first two events when he aggravated a shoulder injury, he said.

Dale Syphers of Brunswick finished sixth in the men’s 65-69 competition in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles and the 100 individual medley.

About 750 swimmers competed in the National Senior Games.

Vail and Syphers train with the Polar Bear Masters workout group at the Bowdoin College pool, under coaches Brad Burnham and Morgan Cooper.

