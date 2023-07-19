KENNEBUNK – The Animal Welfare Society, according to a July 17 press release, will present “Woofstock, southern Maine’s only free family-friendly, dog-friendly food and beer festival.” The festival takes place rain or shine Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Animal Welfare Society campus at 46 Holland Road, West Kennebunk.

Presented by Maine Veterinary Medical Center and the Rarebreed family of veterinary partners, all festival proceeds, including sponsorships, donations, and sales from merchandise, raffles and beer garden benefit AWS’ Companions for Life Fund that is “dedicated to providing quality and affordable pet veterinary care.”

“Woofstock is a true community event,” said Abigail Smith, AWS executive director, in an email. “We are so grateful for the many community partners that have joined with us to make this event a success. Together we bring needed veterinary care to pets in our community. We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors at Woofstock. We encourage everyone to stop by and check it out. There truly is something for everyone.”

Highlighting the entertainment at Woofstock is live music, including performances by the Kennebunk River Band (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and local musician Kris Hype (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.). Seacoast Oldies, the festival’s media sponsor, will also provide tunes. In the Kids Zone, sponsored by Kennebunk Savings, features include a bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos, crafts and games. Wading pools and games will be offered for pups. There will also be non-alcoholic dog beer, sponsored by Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza and Craft Beer in Ogunquit, available for tasting and purchase. Dogs are also encouraged to try out an indoor agility course, led by members of AWS canine training team.

For the craft beer enthusiasts, attendees can purchase 4-ounce tasting tickets to sample dozens of offerings from local craft breweries. The beer garden is sponsored by Blaze Brewing Company of Biddeford. Blaze will release its cream ale, Bark, especially for Woofstock. Bark is a collaborative fundraiser between Blaze and Meet York County and proceeds from sales benefit AWS.

After the gestival, Bark will be available at retailers throughout southern Maine. Other breweries expected to attend and offer samples of their beers and ciders in the beer garden are After Harvest Cider Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Batson River Brewing & Distilling, Bissell Brothers, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, Corner Point Brewing Company, Footbridge Brewing, Liquid Riot, Lone Pine Brewing Co., Odd by Nature Brewing, Urban Farm Fermentory and Woodland Farms Brewery.

Open throughout the festival, there will be food and dessert items for sale. Trucks and food vendors expected to attend include Betty ReeZ WhoopieZ, Black Salt Food Truck, Char Wrig’s Sno and Dough, Cob’s Dogs Street Food, Great Scott’s Mac Wagon, Kona Ice of York County, Mr. Tuna, Pinky D’s, Plot Twist Pretzels, Roaming Eats, and The Holy Donut.

A variety of makers, crafters and area nonprofits will be on hand, selling an array of pet-related services, products and other homemade wares and showcasing their products and services. They include Bee Lunar Company, Charm Jewelry: Mainely Charmed, Creations by Lia Shop, Doggie Dorr Gourmet Dog Treats, Finally Home Senior Dog Rescue, Furry Friends Small Animal Shop, Fuzzy Angel Portraits, Grammy Rose Dog Rescue, Grand Paws Pet Salon, HerpHaven Reptile Rescue, High Tail Toys, IRISisBeauty, Marine Mammals of Maine, Paws Unlimited Search & Rescue, Portland Pouring Company, Proxima Design Cat Toys, Seaside Crochet, SuperMutz Dog Bakery, Tealight Studios, The Duty Mitt, The Glassy Badger, Toby’s PAWfect Boutique and US Felt.

Woofstock is presented by Maine Veterinary Medical Center and the Rarebreed family of veterinary partners. Woofstock is brought to patrons by media sponsor Seacoast Oldies, Kids Zone sponsor Kennebunk Savings and Beer Garden sponsor Blaze Brewing Company. Dapper Dog sponsors include Angelus Urgent Veterinary Care, Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza and Craft Beer, Maine Community Bank, Mainely Veterinary Dentistry, M&T Bank, Patriot Subaru, Pet Supplies Plus, State Farm and Wag ‘n Wash. Cool Cat sponsors include Arctic Glacier, Cross Insurance, East Coast Outpost, Edison Press, Garrett Pillsbury Plumbing & Heating, GoNetSpeed, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, IDEXX Laboratories, Invisible Fence, Kennebunk Beach Realty, Kennebunk Veterinary Hospital, Kennebunkport Resort Collection, NE Hydroponics, Norway Savings Bank, Ouellet Construction, Partners Bank, Renewal by Andersen, Sharper Events and Tents, Tender Touch Veterinary Hospital, Trupanion and Undertow Agency.

For more information, visit animalwelfaresociety.org/woofstock.

