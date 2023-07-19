BRUNSWICK — There’s a select few who get the attention and the press, but long before they arrive in the clubhouse, it’s the rest of the field’s chance to shine.

Yes, the Maine Women’s Amateur has its share of top golfers, some of whom have had clubs in their hands seemingly since birth, putting up the most impressive of scores. Others, though, didn’t come to Brunswick Golf Club to compete for the title – but are still every bit the heart of the event.

“A lot of us are here just to see what we can do,” said Jessica D’ottavio of Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth. “It’s a great chance to get together with other golfers from around the state. We learn a lot from each other, and we’re always supporting each other.”

At the top of the field, there was champion Erin Holmes (-1), Bowdoin standout Shivani Schmulen (+4), and accomplished sisters Jade (+6) and Ruby Haylock (+7). But for each of those competitors, there are dozens more like Danielle Rock of Auburn’s Martindale Country Club.

Rock, a former softball player at Edward Little, spent most of her life on the diamond rather than on the greens. That all changed at the University of New England when, as a member of the softball program, she had to step away from the sport after injuries caught up with her.

“I had four shoulder injuries and could no longer play college sports,” said Rock, a former shortstop competing in her fifth Women’s Amateur. “That ruined softball for me, and I decided to pick up golf. I grew up right by Martindale’s fifth hole but had never picked up the sport, so it felt like a good opportunity.”

Advertisement

That’s still far more golf experience than some of the other players here can boast. Some, BGC Senior Director A.J. Kavanaugh said, are brand-new to the sport. Others have been playing for a little while but were participating in the Women’s Amateur for the first time.

“This is actually the first time I’ve ever done this event, and I’m so glad I did,” said Lin Berkowitz, also representing Purpoodock. “It’s been really well done, and it’s been great meeting and getting to know all the other golfers. I’m having a great time here.”

Indeed, the gathering of golfers from all over the state was something competitors cherished. The three-day event has five flights matching players of similar ability, with golfers whose home courses ranged from Lincoln to Kennebunkport, Bangor to Cumberland, and Rangeley to Falmouth.

While the leaders competed for the glass trophy, the earlier flights had their own competitions. Erin Leland beat out D’ottavio and Linda Varrell in a friendly skins bet, and the 9:30 a.m. group of Alexis McCormack (sixth place, +20), Cynde Dunn (eighth place, +22) and Mary Brandes (13th, +25), climbed the leaderboard.

McCormack, 16, who just finished her sophomore year at Leavitt Area High School, was the tournament’s youngest competitor. Brandes, a longtime staple at Maine’s top golf tournaments, was one of the most seasoned players. Then there was Dunn, competing in her second Women’s Amateur.

“Our group certainly went across the generations,” said Dunn, last year’s Ladies Golfer of the Year at her home course of Spring Meadows in Gray. “It’s always challenging when you’re in a group with people who have your same handicap, but that pushes you, so it helps.”

Advertisement

With the cut set at +39, everybody who shot a combined 177 or better Monday and Tuesday got to return for Wednesday’s third round. Most were well out of contention but were no less thrilled for the chance to compete one more day in the state’s premier women’s tournament.

“I played with some of the funnest people and had such a blast over the past three days,” Rock said. “Whenever I would bogey a hole or someone else did, we would just be laughing it off. Even if it’s a big event, there wasn’t a lot of pressure, which was a really nice feeling.”

The clubhouse deck, which initially was empty with the exception of a few tournament officials and spectators, grew in size as players finished their rounds and stuck around to watch the rest of the action. It felt more like a friendly round than a championship one, as players relaxed, drinks in hand, while the rest of the field rolled in.

It created an 18th hole that provided possibly the best environment of the tournament. With more and more players filling the deck, the applause grew and grew as their fellow players sank putts from long distances and drove shots over the water hazard onto the green.

“It takes some getting used to because everyone’s watching you, but it’s fun,” Dunn said. “It’s a great setting. I think the way Brunswick set it up (switching the front and back nines) created the best setting to come in. It’s a great way to end it.”

Related Headlines Erin Holmes closes out her first Maine Women’s Amateur crown

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: