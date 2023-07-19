People of all ages who live, work, and recreate in South Portland are encouraged to share their ideas and vision for South Portland’s future to help create a framework to guide city policy and programs over the next decade. There are several ways that community members can share their input this summer during the engagement phase of the Comprehensive Plan update. Visit the Comprehensive Plan update website at www.southportland2040.com/ to learn more about these opportunities to get involved.

Stop by a SoPo2040 table this summer at a community event. Meet with city staff at many community events. We’ll have fun and simple ways to share your ideas for the city’s future. Contribute to the SoPo2040 interactive map. Visitors to the Comprehensive Plan website can make recommendations for specific areas in the city on our online crowdmap.

Submit your ideas. Send your thoughts directly to our planning team via email to [email protected] , or through the online contact form at www.southportland2040.com/public-comment-form. Lead a conversation. Inspire people in your circle who live or spend time in South Portland to share their ideas for the city’s future. Use the facilitation guide and submit notes from your discussion electronically via the website [D1] or in person at the Planning Division offices.

Attend a Comprehensive Plan Committee meeting. Learn more about the Comprehensive Plan update and how you can get involved by attending this monthly meeting every first Wednesday of the month. See the City Calendar for meeting times, locations and agendas.

Become an ambassador. The Comprehensive Plan Ambassador Program allows you to have easy, candid conversations with people you trust, in a setting that is comfortable, to allow for all voices to be heard. Anyone can be an ambassador for the Comprehensive Plan. Visit https://southportland2040.com/ambassador-program-1 for more information.

Join South Portland Sustainability and Planning departments, along with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute for Coastal Meet-Ups throughout the city this summer.

Advertisement

The Comprehensive Plan wouldn’t be complete without addressing the city’s coastline. Together with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and its Community Science Program (Register here: (https://investigate.gmri.org/project/coastal_flooding/), we can inspire, prioritize, and invest in equitable actions that strengthen our community through active observation and input. Reach out and join Sustainability and Gulf of Maine Research Institute staff for one of our Coastal Meet-Ups throughout the summer. The events are free to residents with registration strongly encouraged at: https://www.gmri.org/events.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at noon, Coastal Cruise (departing from Portland Harbor – finalized event details are TBD).

Monday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., Willard Beach (departing Willard Beach snack shack/main entrance – parking is available at the Willow Street lot or on surrounding streets).

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., Mill Creek Greenbelt (departing from the Hannaford parking lot – corner nearest to the Greenbelt/Mill Creek crosswalk).

The Coastal Meet-Ups are made possible through a Climate Action Grant from the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & Future Community Resilience Project program.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Steve Genovese is an AmeriCorps/Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the South Portland Sustainability Office through September 2023. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: