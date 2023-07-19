Trevor Story is one step away from returning to the Boston Red Sox.

Story, who has not played this year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery in January, will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Hadlock Field with the Portland Sea Dogs, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. Story will play five innings at shortstop on Friday, serve as the designated hitter on Saturday and log five more innings at shortstop on Sunday.

It’s unclear how long Story will need to prepare for his season debut in the majors. MLB rules dictate that position players must not spend more than 20 days on rehab assignments, so Story is most likely 2-3 weeks away from activation. He may join Triple-A Worcester next week; the WooSox return home Tuesday when they begin a six-game series against Rochester. The Sea Dogs travel to Virginia after Sunday’s game for a series next week against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Story is ready to get into game action after participating in live batting practice sessions and simulated games over the last few weeks. On Monday, Story faced injured righty Corey Kluber in a two-inning simulated game at Fenway Park.

“We’re not cutting corners on the rehab,” Cora said. “We just feel like right now is the time to go and let’s see how long it takes.”

“It’s not a one week thing. We want him to get his feet under him and bounce back after nine innings. This is just the beginning but it feels good knowing he’s going to go out and play on Friday.”

This weekend will mark the first game action for Story since Sept. 11 of last season, when he injured his heel during a game against the Orioles. Story entered the offseason healthy before feeling discomfort in his elbow as he started his throwing program in December. On Jan. 9, he underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament – an alternative to Tommy John surgery – in Texas.

At one point, the Red Sox considered bringing Story back as a designated hitter, perhaps sometime in July, then moving him to shortstop after a few weeks when his arm was fully healed. Boston decided against that plan, largely because of the club’s surplus of capable position players, and instead mapped out a rehab plan that would allow Story to return at full strength. When Story does come back, he is expected to be the starting shortstop, replacing Yu Chang. The Red Sox are about to have a logjam in the middle infield, with Story and Pablo Reyes coming off the injured list to join Chang, Arroyo and Kiké Hernández in the mix for at-bats.

Earlier this month, Story said that he expected to return at some point in August.

“Realistically, I see myself playing in the big leagues in August,” Story said. “To shoot around mid-August would be great. Obviously this is a live thing, so you can’t live and die by the timeline. But yeah, I think go on a rehab assignment, get some at-bats, get my timing underneath me and spend as long as I need down there to feel good enough to come back.”

CORA TOLD reporters Wednesday that Chris Sale, who’s sidelined because of a stress reaction in his left shoulder, will throw another bullpen at some point this weekend. He could then progress to two live batting practice sessions before beginning a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate.

Meanwhile, reliever John Schreiber – out since mid-May because of a teres major strain – was scheduled to make a rehab appearance Wednesday and another Thursday. That timetable, Cora said, would allow him to be activated in time for the club’s interleague series with Atlanta, which begins Tuesday at Fenway.

Garrett Whitlock (elbow inflammation) and Tanner Houck (facial fracture) are both doing well, but their timetable for a return is unknown.

Finally, catcher Reese McGuire, who suffered a strained lat last month, is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Tuesday.

