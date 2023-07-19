Salisbury will attend leadership program

Rep. Sue Salisbury, D-Westbrook, will participate next month in the 2023 Council of State Governments Henry Toll Fellowship program. Held in Kentucky, the program is designed to empower leaders to collaborate and communicate more effectively and provide nonpartisan networking and relationship-building opportunities.

“Bringing together 47 individuals from 29 states and U.S. territories and from all branches of state government, the Henry Toll Fellowship is the nation’s premier leadership development program for state government officials,” the CSG said in a press release.

Salisbury is serving her second term in the Maine House and represents District 128, part of Westbrook. She serves as chairperson of the Legislature’s committee on criminal justice and public safety.

“I am honored to have been selected … and I am looking forward to connecting with dedicated public servants from around the country,” Salisbury said. “Building community has always been core to my leadership journey, whether it’s working to address food insecurity in Westbrook or advocating for support for our statewide EMS personnel. I am especially excited to learn from leaders in other states with shared policy interests so that we can collaborate on best practices, and hopefully all become better champions for the issues impacting our constituents.”

Toll Fellows are nominated by their peers and selected by alumni of the program.

Save Aug. 1 for Night Out

Westbrook Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Saint Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St.

The event will include police vehicles on display, a dunk tank, bounce house, water slide and free burgers and hot dogs.

Visit facebook.com/WestbrookPD to see updates.

Concerts

Concerts this week include No Guts No Glory at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Vallee Square; Darlin Corey at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Riverbank Park, 677 Main St.; and Samuel James at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., $10-$15 suggested donation.

Hayter children fund

A fund drive for the children of Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, who were shot to death in downtown Westbrook June 19, reached $49,170 early Wednesday, July 10.

For more information or to donate, search for Mattie Belle and Mason Hayter fund at gofundme.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 18, 1973, that the Senior Friendship Club at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church elected Eloise Elwell as president, May Trafton as first vice president and Irene Cook as second vice president.

