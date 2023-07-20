BIDDEFORD — At a well-attended installation dinner, AMVETS Post 1 installed eight officers, the Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS Squadron 1 each installed seven officers.

Eric Rodzen, Department of Maine Sons of AMVETS Commander officiated with the oath of office for Squadron 1 officers. Denise Rodzen, Department of Maine AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary officiated installation of AMVETS Post 1 Ladies Auxiliary.

Post 1 Commander, Marshall Archer, conducted the installing oath for his officers and Post 1 Past Commander Lionel Lamontagne presided over Archer’s installation oath.

Commander Archer said, “As our post 1 team and I include in that team, Vets, Ladies Auxiliary, and Sons of AMVETS, we consistently out-perform all the other Maine AMVETS posts in terms of contributions to our youth and communities. That’s not by accident; it’s the result of a lot of hard work, many volunteer hours, and certainly some personal sacrifice.”

Post 1 Ladies Auxiliary Madam President Cathy Lessard said, “It’s been a long time since we had a combined installation for all post officers as well as a catered meal.”

Squadron 1 Commander Guy Lamontagne pointed out, “It’s reassuring to see how well thing go when everyone works together; no single group could do it all.”

Taking the oath of office for the veterans were: Marshall Archer, Shelly Pelletier, Lionel Lamontagne, Jimmy Thibodeau, Gene Foster, Bill Hirst, Fred Hoyer, and Mike Daigle.

Officers for the Ladies included: Cathy Lessard, Sandy Foster, Pat Morin, Pauline Trynor, Faedra Binette, April Lajoie, and Doris Day.

In addition to the officers and department officials, many guests were present to witness installation proceedings. Guests are invited to AMVETS installation ceremonies because the public should not be kept in the dark as to the aims, purposes and principles of AMVETS, according to an AMVETS statement.

