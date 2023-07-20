Military memorial service for Junkins

A large turnout Friday bid final respects to Gorham native Gordon Junkins, 86, at Eastern Cemetery.

Junkins, a longtime police officer and firefighter in Gorham, died July 9. He was born in town on Sept. 3, 1935.

A U.S. Army veteran, he received a military graveside honors service and the Rev. Philip Shearman of Gorham delivered the eulogy.

A large contingent of uniformed Gorham police officers and firefighters attended, along with a number of local, retired first responders.

Free summer concert

The free Gorham summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, with Andi Fawcett entertaining at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 18, 1973, that Edwin Laverty was to conduct the Men’s Choral Group of Gorham United Methodist Church in a concert at the Westbrook United Methodist Church.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on July 13 that the U.S. public debt was $32,542,322,793,399.60.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: