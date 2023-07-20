NEW HIRES

The Island Institute in Rockland has hired Jennifer Seavey as chief programs officer. Seavey has served as the executive director of Shoals Marine Laboratory on Appledore Island in Maine since 2014, where she has worked to build coastal community development programs. Seavey’s primary focus will be enhancing the institute’s programs around climate resilience, the marine economy and sustainable development. The Island Institute is a nonprofit committed to protecting Maine’s island and coastal communities.

Alison Applegate has joined Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as assistant vice president and community banking relationship manager. Applegate has over 15 years of experience in lending and sales. Previously, she worked at Bangor Savings Bank as a consumer relationship manager for over 10 years. Applegate is actively involved with her local community, serving as the treasurer for Girl Scout Troop No. 1867.

Stevens Avenue Congregational Church in Portland and Prides Corner Community Church in Westbrook have both appointed the Rev. Rebecca Walker as their pastor, establishing a three-quarter time pastorship. Walker went to the Maine School of Ministry in Augusta and graduated from the clinical pastoral education program at Maine Medical Center. She then served as a chaplain during the pandemic and has also worked as a fitness specialist and diabetes prevention manager at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston.

PROMOTIONS

United Way of Southern Maine promoted Hannah Brier to senior manager of education, Elliott Greene to director of volunteer engagement and Nina Misra to senior manager of health. Brier previously served as the community impact manager of operations. In this new role, she will manage the “Biddeford Ready!” program, which helps Biddeford children prepare for kindergarten. Greene was previously a senior relationship manager and now takes on a role managing the volunteer engagement program. Previously a community impact manager of health, Misra will further community access to mental health care and substance use treatment.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Michelle Clements was appointed to a three-year term on the American Water Works Association’s Public Affairs Council. Clements is a public relations and communications manager at the Portland Water District and has over 25 years of experience in the water sector. She is also the editor of the New England Water Works Association’s publication “The Journal,” and serves on the board of the Maine Public Relations Council.

The Junior League of Portland appointed Christine Babb as the organization’s president through 2024. Babb has been with the organization since 2014, serving as president-elect, treasurer, finance council chair and assistant to the president, as well as in other roles. She has worked to develop the Junior League strategic plan and further the organization’s goals in Portland.

RECOGNITIONS

The Maine Motor Transport Association hosted the annual Truck Driving Championships, and the president of the Maine Professional Driver Association and driver for Pottle’s Transportation, Ron Round, was named grand champion. Out of 92 competitors, Round emerged victorious after rounds of pre-trip checks and driving challenges. Round will go on to compete in the national competition next month in Columbus, Ohio.

