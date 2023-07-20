BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford City Council has been asked to support City Manager James Bennett’s nomination of Interim Chief JoAnne Fisk as the City of Biddeford’s next chief of police.

“I am pleased to nominate JoAnne for this position,” Bennett said. “Between her skillful leadership of the Department over the last six months of transition and her immense knowledge of our community, it is clear that she is the best person to serve in the role of Chief.”

Fisk has served 44 years as a full-time law enforcement officer, covering all facets of patrol, criminal investigations, and support services. Her career began as a deputy sheriff with the York County Sheriff’s Department working in the Patrol Division. Fisk was first hired in Biddeford 24 years ago, serving as director of communications and later as deputy chief for 16 years. She was appointed as the interim chief of the department in January 2023 following former Police Chief Roger Beaupre’s retirement after more than 40 years of service in the role.

“JoAnne has served the people of Biddeford for many years, and during that time, she has demonstrated the leadership skills and the experience necessary to lead the Biddeford Police Department. She is very visible in the community and very accessible. I believe that she is an excellent choice to lead the department in these times of great change within our city and our people,” Mayor Alan Casavant said.

The City Council was to consider Fisk’s nomination as a part of their regular Council meeting on July 18.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Biddeford Police Department and the community I call home,” Fisk said. “I look forward to expanding and introducing new programs that will benefit both the police department and the community we serve.”

