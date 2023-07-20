I would like to propose we elect Liz Cheney as an independent for president in 2024. Here’s why: I am completely disgusted with both political parties and I’m not interested in either of the likely candidates for president in 2024: One is too old and the other … well, you know why.

I believe the two major parties are corrupt beyond repair. So, let’s put our support behind a third-party candidate. (I am a Democrat-turned-independent; my children are Republicans turned independent. Surely that tells you something!)

I know it seems impossible to elect a third-party candidate, but this might be the right year, and Liz Cheney the right candidate to change that. Cheney would be a compromise, certainly – her views on abortion, for example, are not what the American people seem to want – but she is the only really honest politician around. She has lost all credibility in the Republican Party for that very reason.

A vote for Cheney would be a vote for honesty in politics; a vote for the preservation of democracy; a vote for moderation and common sense. Good that the Republicans have repudiated her. Given the extreme direction the party is headed in, they were right. Democrats should have picked up her banner and run with it. But they are also stuck in party machinations.

It’s time to think outside of “politics as usual.” Think what an independent candidate could do for us. Thanks to her, we learned what Jan. 6 was really about. She could even make politics respectable again.

Susan Day Meffert

York

