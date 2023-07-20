Cape Porpoise-based singer-songwriter Sara Cox’s last album, “Crowded is the New Lonely,” came out in 2008.

Thankfully, she’s back with a new song called “Draw the Line” featuring Paul Lachance on mandolin, her daughter Lila Schrock on harmonies, and Michael McInnis on keys. It’s available on all streaming platforms.

In the fall, Cox will release the album “A Collection of Days” and will be playing a handful of shows to celebrate.

For the past decade, Cox has been a nurse at the Neuroscience Institute Medical Center.

Her sons are 25 and 22, and her daughter just graduated from high school. Cox said she’s ready for the next chapter of her life, which includes music.

The new song picks up where “Crowded is the New Lonely” left off in terms of Cox’s clear, ever-so-slightly-twangy-in-a-good-way vocals and keen songwriting about life and love.

Here’s “Draw the Line:”

