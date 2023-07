Richmond Island off Cape Elizbeth will be closed to visitors from July 31 to Aug. 11 for island maintenance.

Any members of the public who arrive at the island will be asked to leave.

“Thank you for respecting the closure by not visiting during this time,” island caretakers said in a statement.

For updates, visit blackpointcorporation.com or call 207-799-011.

