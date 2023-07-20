BIDDEFORD — Venture Solar leased 19 Pomerleau St. from MEC Realty, Inc. The company will use the more than 10,000-square-foot industrial facility for its office and warehouse needs. Noah Stebbins represented the landlord, and Claire Richardson represented the tenant.

Venture Solar is based in Connecticut, with seven offices on the east coast. This will be their first location in Maine. The company’s team of over 400 professionals is devoted to bringing clean, green energy to a growing customer base, according to a statement from Boulos real estate company. Venture’s solar systems are optimized for energy with high-efficiency panels and advanced in-home monitoring controls.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: