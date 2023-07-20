A union representing municipal workers in Portland has put the spotlight on $240,000 in merit bonuses the city quietly awarded to certain employees recently, saying the payments violated its collective bargaining agreement and Maine labor law.

“It has come to the (union’s) attention that the City of Portland has awarded bonuses to select members within the bargaining unit without negotiating with the union,” reads a letter dated July 14 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 93 to the city’s labor relations manager.

“This is a clear violation of the collective bargaining agreement as well as established Maine labor law that requires such changes be negotiated with the union.”

The bonuses became public at a time when the city just passed a $261.8 million municipal budget with a 5.9% increase in the tax rate, and has been challenged by rising costs from inflation, increased homelessness and an influx of asylum seekers, in addition to its staffing woes.

AFSCME Council 93 represents Portland public works employees in AFSCME Local 481 as well as employees of the Barron Center, the city-run facility that provides long-term care – but the letter was sent at the request of Local 481, said Andy O’Brien, communications director for the Maine AFL-CIO, which shared a copy of the letter with the Press Herald.

The payments came from salary savings from staffing vacancies in the budget year that ended June 30, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said in a statement Thursday.

She said the bonuses were for staff who have taken on additional responsibilities and work as a result of those unfilled jobs, and that they did not require City Council approval.

“We are in receipt of communications from some of the unions and will be meeting with them soon to discuss further,” Grondin said. She did not say what other unions had raised questions about the bonuses and indicated the city had nothing further to say on Thursday.

Grondin, City Manager Danielle West and Mayor Kate Snyder did not respond to questions about how many employees received the bonuses and in which departments, who decided to award them and whether the $240,000 represented the total cost savings from vacancies last year.

The city has been struggling with staffing shortages for over a year, and West cited them as a major challenge when she unveiled her budget proposal in April.

She also said last winter that staffing shortages don’t necessarily result in lots of cost savings. “People look at the budget piece and say, ‘Oh, you must have a ton of cost savings. How are you using that money?’ ” West said in February. “But we don’t, and the reason why we don’t is because – in order to address those needs and do that everyday work – we have to use a lot of overtime.”

Jim Durkin, legislative director for AFSCME Council 93, declined to provide more information about the bonuses or what the union has heard from its members beyond what was in the letter, saying he was waiting for more information from the city.

“We’re hoping to meet with them soon and get the matter resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

The letter says employees covered by the union’s contract must have their wages negotiated. “You must immediately cease and desist directly giving increases in wages through ‘bonuses,’ ” it says. “The union demands that city officials directly bargain these bonuses.”

The union also asked the city’s labor relations manager for all information on bonuses that have been given to employees including amounts and the names of the employees, and asked to meet with the city to resolve the issue.

