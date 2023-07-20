Saco community luncheons

Age Friendly Saco recently received a community grant to support the initiation of monthly luncheons for our older residents. This luncheon is being held at the Saco Elks Lodge at 68 Ocean Park Road in Saco. The luncheons are held on the third Thursday of the month and the next

luncheon will be held on Aug. 17. Registration is required to attend. To learn more about this program or to register, call the Age Friendly Saco office 207-710-5029. This meal is available to residents in the tri-community area of Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach.

There is no charge to attend. For those with transportation needs that would like to attend, contact our Volunteer Transportation Coordinator at 207-200-7668 to request a ride to the luncheon.

Jewely classes will take place in July and August at Heart of the Home Kitchen Design at 1468 Portland Road in Arundel. Classes are: July 23, wire wrapping, $39; Aug. 3, sea glass, $49; Aug. 10, tree craft, $39; Aug. 13, wire wrapping, $39; Aug. 17,tree craft, $39; and Aug. 24, sea glass, $49.

