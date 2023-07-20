Free community meal – Wednesday, July 26, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Casco Days supper – Saturday, July 29, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads and homemade pies. $10, $5 ages 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, July 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $10, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: