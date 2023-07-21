AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill from Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, into law. LD 133, “An Act to Include a Representative of Newspaper and Other Press Interests on the Archives Advisory Board,” will ensure that newspaper and press interests have a voice on the Maine Archives Advisory Board.

“I’m grateful to Gov. Mills for supporting this important bill,” said Sen. Carney. “Adding a representative of newspaper and press interests to the Archives Advisory Board will further enhance the work of the Board and the State Archives to ensure that public records and historic documents are accessible to the public.”

Maine’s Archives and Records Management Law ensures that public records and documents are available to the public to study, research or obtain knowledge of government affairs. It also establishes the Archives Advisory Board, which consists of nine members from legal, financial, local government, historical and state agency backgrounds. The Board provides guidance for the Maine State Archivist, who preserves historical documents and sets policies related to managing public records. These include records that should be retained for administrative, legal, auditive or historic purposes.

“The Maine State Archives seeks to add a member of a newspaper or other press interest to ensure public and press needs for information are met, so that State Government can be appropriately transparent to all who have an interest,” wrote State Archivist Kate McBrien in testimony supporting LD 133. “This addition to our Archives Advisory Board will greatly assist the Maine State Archives to serve the people of Maine.”

LD 133 goes into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die.

