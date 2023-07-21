Rotary honors Mark Morrison

Mark Morrison, a Windham town councilor and a financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial Services, has received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Sebago Lake Rotary Club.

Morrison was chosen for his work serving as president of the Rotary from 2020 to 2022, navigating the club through the pandemic.

The award is one of the highest honors from the Rotary, given to members and community professionals for outstanding contributions exemplifying Rotary Club values of service above self.

Morrison has been a member since 2017. To learn more about the Rotary Club, go to sebagolakesrotary.org.

Maine poets at library

Maine writers Jeanne Julian and Anne Rankin will be at Windham Public Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, to read from their works of poetry. They will also discuss “finding one’s voice” in poetry, exploring passion, places, mystery, family and loneliness, and poetry as a source of healing.

This is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually via Zoom, or in-person at the library, 217 Windham Center Road. For more information, contact 892-1908, ext. 5, or rmarcotte@windhammaine.us.

Advertisement

Concert at Dundee Park

Visit Dundee Park Wednesday, July 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for an evening concert by American Ride, covering songs by artists from Toby Keith to AC/DC.

Admission to the park is free after 5 p.m. Otherwise, normal park admission fee applies – for Windham residents: $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-11, and an extra dollar each for non-residents. Concessions for the show will be sponsored by the Windham Lions Club.

Fall festival volunteers

The Windham Historical Society is looking for volunteers for its old-fashioned Fall Harvest Festival Oct. 7 on their Village Green. Volunteers are needed for festival preparation, as well as staffing booths and overseeing games the day of the event.

The family-friendly festival has live music, a craft fair, food booths, games for kids and adults, and tours of the historic buildings on the Green.

Interested volunteers can contact Linda Lunt at 408-4002 or 655-3421, or email the Historical Society at info@windhamhistorical.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: