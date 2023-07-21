Evelyn Boardman of Scarborough was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Boardman is majoring in Biology.

Local students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. The following local students made the list: John Goff of Scarboroug), Class of 2023, and Caitlin McCutcheon of Gorham, Class of 2023.

Jonathan M. Hayes, Scarborough, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles, California.

UVM President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates at the university’s 222nd Commencement ceremony. Speaking on the spirit of excellence, the Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, delivered the keynote address. The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from UVM: Elliot Dumais of Scarborough graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s in Statistics; and Nicholas Fiorillo of Scarborough graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s in Business Administration.

