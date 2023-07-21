Nick Cormier of South Portland and Lisa Beeler of Scarborough have been elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA), a statewide organization of commercial real estate owners, developers and related service providers.

Nick Cormier is the Business Development manager at PM Construction Co., one of the premier construction management firms in northern New England. He is responsible for developing new opportunities and managing relationships with current and prospective clients. Ultimately, supporting the continued growth of the company brand throughout Maine and beyond, according to a statement from MEREDA.

Cormier joined PM in August of 2018 as a project manager and continued in that role until his promotion to his current business development position in January of 2022. PM Construction Co. has been an active member of MEREDA for many years.

Lisa Beeler is Business Development manager at Haley Ward, Inc. Drawing experience from across the business development and management spectrum, Beeler is Haley Ward’s leader when it comes to working and interfacing with clients and vendors alike. Graduating from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s in Marketing and Business, Beeler knows the value of open, clear communication, according to the statement. Throughout the last six years, she has become a relationship expert in the A / E/ C industry — building new relationships, growing those with long-standing clients and acting as a connector in the built environment. Beeler is active with the Portland Chamber of Commerce, MEREDA, AGC and is currently serving on the board of SMPS Northern New England.

“Nick and Lisa will make great additions to the MEREDA Board. Nick is active on MEREDA’s Conference and DevelopME Committees, and Lisa will be participating on our Membership & Local Issues Committees. We look forward to working with them both”, said Shelly R. Clark, executive director for MEREDA.

