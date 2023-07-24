KENNEBUNK – The Waterhouse Center in Kennebunk will rock once again on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 13, when Summer Band Blast 6 kicks off at 5 p.m., rain or shine.

An afternoon of entertainment will be offered by local musicians, including The Biddo Honeys, Byon Yeatts, Dana Pearson, Gary Vail, Lincoln Continental, The Dock Squares, and other special guests. The free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers encourage music fans to, “grab a chair and some dancing shoes and enjoy the fun community event.” The Waterhouse Center is located at 51 Main St. in Kennebunk.

The show is a benefit for Community Outreach Services. Patrons are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation to help those in need in the community.

For more information, call Faith at 985-6570.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: