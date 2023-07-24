For over six decades, the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has been a beacon of hope, compassion, and service in the community. Through a commitment to positively impacting the lives of those in need, Rotary has announced contributions totaling $95,000 to various local organizations and initiatives. Additionally, Rotary members have dedicated countless hours of volunteerism, offering their time, skills, and support to create lasting change and uplift the community they serve.

The beneficiaries of the Rotary’s funding during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, include a wide range of organizations that cater to diverse needs within the community. Among the recipients are:

SOPO Unite

Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society

Habitat for Humanity

Cape Robotics

Advertisement

Cape Little League

Connections for Kids

South Portland High School Homeless Assistance

South Portland High School Football Hall of Fame

Learning Works

Sounds by the Sea

Advertisement

Partners for World Health

PolioPlus

Rotary Foundation

Shelter Box

Cape Courier

Boys and Girls Club – South Portland Clubhouse

Advertisement

Opportunity Alliance

PSL Strive

Rotary Youth Leadership

South Portland and Cape Elizabeth High School, and Southern Maine Community College student scholarships

Our annual Christmas Tree Sale and SpringFest events have allowed us to raise funds to support these exceptional organizations that are making a real difference in our community. Our commitment to service is unwavering, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our support to these outstanding causes.

The contributions from the Rotary Club will serve a myriad of purposes, from providing healthy meals and snacks to children at the Boys and Girls Club – South Portland Clubhouse during the summer to supporting students with emotional and behavioral challenges at Connections for Kids’ Special Purpose Private School. The Rotary is also empowering young individuals through Learning Works’ YouthBuild program, helping them complete their high school equivalency requirements and providing vocational training for brighter futures. Furthermore, the Rotary is significantly impacting homelessness in South Portland by providing essential support and resources to the South Portland High School Homeless Assistance program.

Advertisement

Beyond the local community, Rotary’s reach extends to indigenous people through the Wabanaki WayZ Summer Camp Program and the Aquaponics program in Medellin, fostering connections and promoting understanding across cultures.

Our dedication to service is not just limited to our immediate community; we believe in making a positive impact wherever we can. Through our actions, we aim to inspire others to join us in serving others and building a better future for all.

As I pass the torch to Dan McDonald, the incoming president, we will continue to emphasize the importance of continuing the Rotary’s legacy of compassion and selflessness. I have been honored and privileged to lead this organization, and I have no doubt that Dan will continue to uphold our values and lead us toward greater heights.

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club is a shining example of the power of individuals coming together to effect change. Their dedication to service continues to transform lives, leaving a lasting impact on the community they serve.

For more information about the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club and its ongoing initiatives, visit www.sp-ce-rotary.org, email membership director Matt McAleney, or contact us using the information request form at www.sp-ce-rotary.org/.

Jim Britt is president of the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club for 2022-23. He can be reached at jimbrittrotary@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: