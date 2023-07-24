A Maine detective is suing a New Hampshire gun-maker, saying he was injured by a defective handgun the company has vigorously marketed to law enforcement agencies across the country despite being aware of problems with the weapon.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Det. David Cole, 40, was executing a search warrant in Sangerville last May when his holstered gun discharged, according to a civil complaint filed in Somerset County Superior Court.

Cole was carrying a jacket with both hands and the gun had never left its holster, the complaint states. The bullet went through his right thigh and entered his ankle, requiring surgical removal.

The gun was a model P320 striker-fired pistol, designed and sold by Sig Sauer in New Hampshire. The company did not immediately respond to a voicemail left with its media team and an email to its human resources department Monday afternoon.

Cole is one of countless law enforcement officers and bystanders who have been shot after an unintentional firing by the same gun model, the complaint alleges. He and his wife Kimberly are suing for compensatory damages, punitive damages and damages for loss of consortium.

Cole is the son of Cpl. Eugene Cole of the same department, who was shot and killed in 2018. Eugene Cole was the first Maine police officer to die in the line of duty in 30 years. It took police four days after the shooting to find and arrest John Williams, who was later convicted of Cole’s murder.

Advertisement

David Cole’s complaint says there were more than 120 other incidents of unintentional discharge since the model was first introduced in 2014. The complaint lists dozens of these firings.

In February 2016, a Michigan officer was driving in a snow storm when his fully holstered gun went off. In 2017, another Michigan officer’s gun unintentionally discharged, striking a school teacher’s neck. In 2018, a Virginia officer’s gun unintentionally went off, severing her right femur and causing skeletal injury that ended her career.

Cole’s complaint alleges the company not only has a defective product that’s prone to mistaken discharges, but that the company has failed to recall the firearm or make any meaningful improvements. The complaint also alleges fraudulent concealment, meaning they continue to market the gun to law enforcement and military agencies despite knowing the risks.

Cole alleges Sig Sauer has even lied about the gun’s defects.

Days after a Connecticut SWAT team member sued Sig Sauer, alleging an unintentional firing of the P320 injured his knee, the company issued a statement denying any reported drop-related incidents of its gun. This was false, according to the complaint, because another Connecticut officer had reported being shot by a drop fire less than a year earlier.

Sig Sauer also lied when the company promised that voluntary upgrades to the model met “rigorous testing protocols for global military and law enforcement agencies:” there are no federal standards for gun safety, the complaint states.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: