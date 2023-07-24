Art Outside and on the Trail

Various hours, locations and fees. portlandmuseum.org/magazine/nature-art-trail

Here’s a unique way to see stunning paintings without stepping foot in a museum. Portland Museum of Art has placed more than 24 replicas by several well-known artists, including Dahlov Ipcar, Winslow Homer, Lois Dodd and Katherine Bradford, at five popular outdoor spots. Document visits to all five, and you’ll earn a free PMA family membership. The mindfully chosen locales are Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Crescent Beach State Park, Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, Ferry Beach State Park and Range Pond State Park.

‘Sweet Charity’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $25, $30. citytheater.org

City Theater presents a dynamic musical bursting with dance and comedic bits. “Sweet Charity” debuted on Broadway in 1966, where it racked up nine Tony nominations, winning one for Bob Fosse’s choreography. The show, set in mid-’60s Manhattan, includes musical numbers “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now” and “The Rhythm of Life.”

‘A Picasso’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through July 29. Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Travel back to Paris in 1941 when World War II was raging. You’ll meet the complicated artist Pablo Picasso, portrayed by Saco River Theatre’s Dana Packard, in Jeffrey Hatcher’s play “A Picasso.” The painter is being questioned by German cultural attaché Miss Fischer, played by Jennifer Porter. Her job is to figure out which of three Nazi-confiscated paintings is an actual work by Picasso. Art, sex, politics and honesty punctate the suspenseful show.

Wells HarborFest

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road. wellstown.org

To see how wonderful things are in Wells, make a plan to attend the town’s ninth annual HarborFest. The fun includes a bounce house for kids, canine demos, a drone area, live music, touch tanks, food trucks, ice cream, a crabbing activity, dancing and sandcastle making. The Wells Police and Fire Departments will also be there, showing visitors some of what they do. Cash prizes are on the line during the lobster trap toss that will be running throughout the event. Perhaps best off all, the Congdon’s doughnut-eating contest is at 2 p.m.

