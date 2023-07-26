Coastal Meetups are a series of events happening this summer ran by the South Portland Sustainability Department, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), and the city’s Comprehensive Plan team.

The meetup events are looking for community engagement in planning for coastal flooding events. The events are free to the public, and registration is strongly encouraged. More information and registration is available at https://www.gmri.org/events.

According to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, “South Portland is charting a course to become a more resilient city. This means we’re striving to ensure that all of our neighborhoods can anticipate, accommodate, and positively adapt to a changing climate. Reaching this goal will depend, in large part, on our collective ability to reimagine and reinvent our community in a way that promotes economic prosperity, social equity, enhanced quality of life, and climate resilience.”

The events will also include the GRMI teaching participants how to use its Ecosystem Investigation Network, a project that collects data to help prepare for the future.

On Aug. 1, from noon to 2 p.m., is a Coastal Cruise departing from Portland Harbor and traveling around Bug Light. The event will feature discussion with members of the GMRI and South Portland staff to discuss impacts of sea level rise in South Portland and how to contribute observational data.

On Aug. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., a small workshop will occur at the South Portland Planning and Development Office where residents can also learn and engage.

Advertisement

On Aug. 3, from 8 to 9 a.m., is a meetup at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth that will include looking at the tides as well as discussions on sea level rise, coastal flooding, and resilience.

On Aug. 7, at 5 p.m., is another meetup at Willard Beach.

On Aug. 29, at 5 p.m., is another meetup at the Mill Creek Greenbelt.

There are more events from the GRMI that take place at the institute in Portland as well as other locations. For more information, visit gmri.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: