ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sandy Alcántara threw a five-hitter and the Miami Marlins stopped a 10-game road losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Wednesday.

Alcántara (4-9), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall. He had been 0-3 in four July starts.

Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (11-6), who was bidding to become the AL’s first 12-game winner, left after four innings because of left knee discomfort. The right-hander dropped to 10-2 in 12 home starts this season, allowing five runs and seven hits.

Miami’s Luis Arráez went 2 for 4, raising his batting average to .376. He drove in a run with a double in the fourth and hit a run-scoring single in the sixth.

The Marlins are 2-9 since the All-Star break, while Tampa Bay is an AL-worse 5-15 in July. Miami is just 3-19 against the Rays since May 14, 2019.

BLUE JAYS 8, DODGERS 1: Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep and Toronto won at Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 8, TWINS 7: Dylan Moore hit a pair of home runs, including a three-run blast in the fifth inning, and Seattle held off a Minnesota rally in Minneapolis.

Julio Rodríguez added a home run and two doubles as the Mariners won for the fifth time in their last seven games. The AL Central-leading Twins dropped their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3: José Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth, leading Cleveland to a win at home.

Ramírez has 22 multi-homer games, including two this season. He homered into the right-field seats in the first and cleared the wall in center in the fourth for his 16th of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, REDS 0: Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer, and Milwaukee won at home.

The Brewers (57-46) took two of three games in the series and extended their lead in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games over the Reds (56-48). This marked the final matchup of the season between the teams, with Milwaukee winning the season series 10-3.

After Abraham Toro singled with one out in the seventh off Cincinnati starter Ben Lively (4-6), Taylor followed with a 417-foot blast to left field, breaking a scoreless tie. It was just the second home run of the season for Taylor.

CARDINALS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 7: Nolan Gorman hit two of St. Louis’ five home runs in a victory at Phoenix.

Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Knizner also homered to give the Cardinals a series victory over the slumping Diamondbacks, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break.

PIRATES 3, PADRES 2: Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs as Pittsburgh won in San Diego.

NATIONALS 5, ROCKIES 4: CJ Abrams’ two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning as Washington rallied to beat visiting Colorado.

NOTES

ROB MANFRED’S term as commissioner was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners.

The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029

ASTROS: Houston Astros received a major boost when designated hitter Yordan Álvarez and second baseman José Altuve were reinstated from the injured list before the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers.

Alvarez hasn’t played since injuring his right oblique on June 8. Altuve has been out since injuring his left oblique during batting practice on July 4.

PIRATES: Reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.

Perdomo hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres’ 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego.

Pirates Manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.

