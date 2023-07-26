The South Portland City Council unanimously approved a second reading to amend parts of the city’s Landscape Management Ordinance in its July 18 meeting.

The Pesticide Use Ordinance was passed in 2016 before going into effect in May 2017. A Fertilizer Use Ordinance was passed in 2020. The ordinances were merged into a holistic Landcare Management Ordinance.

Sustainability Director Julie Rosenbach, Stormwater Program Manager Fred Dillon, and the Landcare Management Advisory Committee proposed revisions to the ordinance in June. Amendments included removal of the exemption of the chemical chlorantraniliprole, removal of the reporting requirements from those using chlorantraniliprole, and allow for the appointment of an alternative member to the Landcare Management Ordinance Committee who can vote if there is a vacancy in the Maine Board of Pesticides Control-licensed landscape professionals member position.

A first reading was approved on July 6.

“It’s something staff brought forward and recommended, thinking that they could help the citizens in the best way possible, and I think what we’ve got in front of us is the best we’re going to have for right now,” said city councilor Linda Cohen. “We might have to tweak this ordinance again in the future, who knows, but for now I’m happy with what it says.”

The revisions were approved unanimously. The ordinance will go into effect 20 days after the second reading, on Aug. 7.

“I support this, too, and I appreciate the work that was done over a few meetings to reflect the wishes of the council and some of the public that we heard from,” said Mayor Kate Lewis.

