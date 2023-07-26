BASEBALL

Vaun Brown singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a five-run fifth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Portland Sea Dogs 7-5 in an Eastern League game Wednesday afternoon at Richmond, Virginia.

The Sea Dogs grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Nathan Hickey and an RBI single by Corey Rosier. But Richmond knocked out Portland starter Sterling Sharp with its fifth-inning outburst.

Hickey finished with two hits and two RBI, while Rosier had two hits and three stolen bases. Phillip Sikes and Chase Meidroth drove in the other Sea Dogs runs.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan set a world record in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, winning the gold medal in Fukuoka, Japan.

O’Callaghan, 19, beat teammate Ariarne Titmus, overtaking the race favorite in the final 20 meters.

O’Callaghan’s winning time was 1 minute, 52.85 seconds. She bettered the previous mark set in 2009 by Federica Pellegrini of Italy.

HOCKEY

NHL: Sebastian Aho signed an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million with the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced.

The deal will go into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season. Aho will count $9.75 million against the salary cap from that point through 2032.

The 26-year-old Finn has 468 points in 520 regular-season games, all with Carolina. He had 36 goals and 31 assists last season.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Joe Lewis, the British billionaire whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, pleaded not guilty in New York to insider trading charges alleging that he fed corporate secrets to romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and his pilots, earning them millions of dollars illegally. He was released on $300 million bail.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who announced the charges Tuesday night in a video, said Lewis was accused of “orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme” that used his access to corporate boardrooms to feed inside tips to friends and lovers.

• Jordan Henderson confirmed his departure from Liverpool after 12 years at the Merseyside club ahead of an expected move to Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old midfielder is closing in on a transfer to Al-Ettifaq following Liverpool’s reported agreement to a deal worth $15.5 million for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain.

• Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, one of the stars of the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, was hospitalized with a punctured lung after a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop in a friendly Tuesday night in San Diego.

The Welsh club, which earned promotion to England’s fourth tier by winning its league last season, won 3-1 in front of a crowd of 34,248 at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium in the third of four matches on a U.S. tour.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Riquna Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse.

Williams faces five felony charges including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Williams has not played this season because of a back injury.

TENNIS

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Andrey Rublev saved three match points in a deciding-set tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the clay-court tournament in Germany, and top-seeded Casper Ruud also won in three sets.

Rublev won 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) after recovering from 4-6 down in the tiebreaker.

Just two seeded players remain in the women’s quarterfinals after sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva was upset 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 by Jule Niemeier in their second-round match.

