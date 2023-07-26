A deputy superintendent at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston was arrested on a warrant Monday on charges of theft and bribery, according to the Penobscot Sheriff’s office.

Gerald E. Merrill, 61, is accused of using state money to buy products from certain vendors in exchange for more than $10,000 in kickbacks over the course of nearly a decade, according to a statement from the Maine Office of the Attorney General. He has been held at the Penobscot County Jail on $50,000 bail since his arrest and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am deeply disturbed by these allegations and fully support the actions of the Attorney General’s Office,” said Randy Liberty, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, in a statement. “The Maine Department of Corrections expects its employees, like all State employees, to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct and failure to do so is unacceptable.”

Merrill, who is also the deputy supervisor of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport, faces one count of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of bribery in official and political matters, according to the complaint. The most serious charge he faces carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. An affidavit containing more information about the case has been impounded.

From March 2014 through his arrest, Merrill allegedly used state-issued credit cards to pay five different companies — A to Z Chemical Supply, ACS Solutions, Service Industries, Southern Source Industries and Starlite Supplies — who then sent money to his personal accounts, according to the complaint.

The attorney general’s office launched an investigation into Merrill after the Maine State Auditor’s Office noticed “an irregular volume of funds being spent on purchase cards under Merrill’s control,” the statement said.

“These allegations that a public official who is entrusted with the stewardship of public money and the execution of essential government duties has abused that trust for personal gain are disturbing. While evidence of public corruption is thankfully rare in Maine, my office, Commissioner Liberty, and Auditor Dunlap take these allegations incredibly seriously,” said Attorney General Aaron M. Frey in a statement. “I want to thank my team in the Office of the Attorney General, as well as the State Auditor for ensuring that Maine citizens are faithfully represented and responding swiftly to bring Mr. Merrill to account.”

Merrill’s LinkedIn page lists his title as deputy superintendent at the Maine Department of Corrections, a position he has held since December 2012.

“Serving in an executive leadership role, I steer all operations including budget management, human resources, employee relations, plant maintenance, warehouse supply and regulatory compliance,” the page states. “I also lead investigations involving close analysis of information, managing teams and following all protocols necessary for optimal results.”

This story will be updated.

