PERTH, Australia — Conceding a goal directly from a corner kick against Ireland on Wednesday, Olympic champion Canada was in trouble in its second game of the Women’s World Cup.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Nigeria in its opening match of the tournament, and with iconic forward Christine Sinclair on the bench, Canada’s hopes of advancing from the group stage were under threat.

Up against a determined Ireland, an inspired Katie McCabe and torrential rain at Rectangular Stadium, the odds were stacking up against the Canadians.

But with the character of Olympic gold medalists, a touch of fortune and some help from the bench, Canada recovered. Adriana Leon scored the decisive goal early in the second half to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 win that moved her country to the top of Group B and within sight of the round of 16.

Canada fell behind when McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner kick into the back of the net to give Ireland its first-ever goal at a Women’s World Cup.

Launching her kick from the right, it was too high for anyone to get a touch and drifted beyond the reach of Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan before dipping under the bar.

It was a stunning strike and a contender for goal of the tournament.

“It’s bittersweet. Of course it’s nice to score and get us off to a good start, but it’s results that matter in this game, at this level and in these type of tournaments,” said McCabe, who was named player of the match and was in tears after the final whistle. “I’m heartbroken for the girls and I felt we deserved something from the game.”

Ireland, in its debut at the World Cup, was eliminated. The Irish lost 1-0 to co-host Australia in their opening match.

SPAIN 5, ZAMBIA 0: Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance as Spain routed Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand – a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the knockout round.

Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand, to decide first and second place in their group.

Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, deposited a header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored into an empty net in the 70th minute.

Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net.

JAPAN 2, COSTA RICA 0: Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a victory in Dunedin, New Zealand.

NOTES

AUSTRALIA: With two players concussed in separate accidents two days before Australia’s second Women’s World Cup game, Coach Tony Gustavsson can forgive fans for questioning what’s going on at practice.

Manchester City striker Mary Fowler and veteran defender Aivi Luik sustained mild concussions and joined star striker Sam Kerr on the injury list, team officials revealed Wednesday on the eve of Australia’s Group B game against Nigeria.

Caitlin Foord is the only striker available to play against Ireland, with Kerr and Fowler injured and Kyah Simon on a careful, gradual return from a long-term injury.

The team said Fowler and Luik have recovered but have to go through Football Australia’s graduated return to play protocols.