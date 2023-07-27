Art

July 28

Naples Public Library art auction: 4-6 p.m., Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

July 31-Aug. 25

Jeanne Oullette, oils: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23

Watercolor classes: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Through Aug. 7

Portrait painting classes: 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Authors

Aug. 2

Paul Landry author talk: “Echoes from River City,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, or via Zoom. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 5

Margaret W. Jones author talk: “Walking Sacred Sites,” 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 282 Sebago Road, Sebago. spaulding.lib.me.us

Film

July 27

“Pulp Fiction” (1994): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Some Like it Hot” (1959): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

July 29

“Hugo” (2011): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Sisu” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

July 31

“A Knight’s Tale” (2001): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 2

“Ferdinand” (2017): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 3

“Women Talking” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

July 27

Redd Volkaert Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $20. lennyspub.com

The Beatles tribute: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com

July 28

Samuel James: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

The Needhams: 7 p.m., Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Rd, Hollis. hollis.churchcenter.com

July 29

Southern Maine Music Academy final concert: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

House of Hamill: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Aug. 1

Don Campbell Trio: 6 p.m., Municipal Center lawn, 75 South St., Gorham. gorhamme.myrec.com

The Few: 6 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free. westbrookcommunitycenter.org

Aug. 1 & 8

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. $35. sebagomusicfestival.org

Aug. 3

El Grande: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 4

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Through Aug. 31

Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

Aug. 5

Abbie Gardner: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Theater

Through July 29

“A Picasso” by Jeffrey Hatcher: Presented by The Originals, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Through July 30

“Matilda the Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25; $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Aug. 4-6

“The Music Man Kids”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15; $13 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

