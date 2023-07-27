BIDDEFORD — Road closure for emergency culvert repair work in Biddeford will impact drivers exiting Maine Turnpike Exit 32.

The Biddeford Connector will be closed between Route 111 and Morin Street from Wednesday, July 26 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 11. Morin Street will remain accessible throughout the project.

Detour signs will be placed along the route to direct drivers where to go, including specific signs for tractor trailer drivers. Drivers exiting the Maine Turnpike at Exit 32 who want to access Route 1 should turn left and follow detour signs to Edwards Avenue. To access the Maine Turnpike from Route 1, drivers will be directed to take Cole Road to Edwards Avenue and turn left onto Route 111.

There will be no access to Mountain Road from the Biddeford Connector during this project. Local traffic seeking to access Mountain Road should detour to New Road/Old Alfred Road. There will be a temporary traffic signal set up at the intersection of Alfred Street/New Road to assist with safe traffic flow.

To access a hotline with construction updates, call 207-571-0616. Questions about the project can be directed to the Biddeford Public Works Department at 207-282-1579.

