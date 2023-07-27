BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford Police Department is celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1 with an event in Mechanics Park from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Biddeford Police Department. Over 38 million people across the country are expected to participate in National Night Out events to strengthen partnerships between neighbors and local law enforcement agencies.

This year’s activities in Biddeford include games and activities, including a touch-a-truck event with participation from the Police and Fire Departments. There will also be a free barbecue with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and water.

“While Biddeford has participated in National Night Out since 2011, this is actually the first time our neighborhood celebration is going to be taking place on the first Tuesday in August along with the rest of the country, which is an exciting development for us,” said Interim Deputy Chief Steve Gorton. “We’re looking forward to enjoying time with community members and see how this event continues to grow. Please come out and join us!”

Biddeford drivers are advised that Water Street will be closed between Main Street and Sullivan Street from 4 – 8 p.m. due to this event.

For more information on National Night Out, contact Jacob Hammer, Community Engagement Specialist, at 207-282-5127.

