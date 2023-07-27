Annual Lions Club

car show Saturday

The 15th annual Gorham Lions Club car show is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in the parking lot at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

The vehicle entry fee is $10 and donations are encouraged from spectators.

The Gorham Food Pantry truck will be on hand to accept non-perishable food donations.

For more information, visit the Gorham Lions Club Facebook page or call 200-8298.

Free block party

at Galilee Church

Galilee Church at 317 Main St. is hosting a block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

The party includes live music, free food, a bounce house and Touch-A-Truck with several vehicles, including a police car and fire, trash and dump trucks.

Visit facebook.com/gbcgorham to learn more.

Rosary Rally led

by Bishop Deeley

Bishop Robert Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will lead a procession from Gorham High School to St. Anne Church for a Rosary Rally Aug. 12.

The procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., and continue one mile to St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., where the Rosary Rally begins at noon on the front lawn.

The event is organized by Maine Needs Fatima, a group which began hosting outdoor rallies in 2017 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three children in the town of Fatima, Portugal. For more information, visit maineneedsfatima.org.

Gorham seeking new

facilities coordinator

The Town of Gorham is seeking qualified applicants for the new position of facilities coordinator to provide complex administrative and project management work related to facilities maintenance.

This full-time (37.5 hour) role includes coordinating the maintenance, repair and improvement of municipal buildings and their related systems by town employees and outside contractors. Work is performed under the general supervision of the town engineer.

For more information, visit gorham-me.org.

Don Campbell

Trio in concert

The free Gorham summer concert series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the Don Campbell Trio at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 1,1973, that a Conrad Knight Memorial Scholarship fund was established at Gorham Savings Bank. The article said Knight, a Gorham High School student, died of a heart attack on July 21.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on July 20 that the U.S. public debt was $32,592,226,328,901.30.

