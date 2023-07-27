DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani gave up one hit and struck out eight in his first career complete game in Major League Baseball, Taylor Ward hit two homers, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 in the first game of a doubleader Thursday.

Ohtani (9-5) did allow a baserunner until the fifth inning, when Kerry Carpenter led off with a single, but he didn’t yield much more on the same day the Angels confirmed they’re not trading the two-way superstar.

The hard-throwing righty with wicked offspeed pitches had previously finished eight innings five times, most recently Sept. 29, 2022. He walked three in his 111-pitch performance, with 71 strikes.

Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings in what might have been his final start with the franchise. Lorenzen, 31, signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Tigers, who are likely hoping they can acquire assets for a pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever before the trade deadline Tuesday.

The Angels, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2014, sent a message to their players and fans that they’re in a win-now mode by making a significant trade that essentially confirmed Ohtani is staying at least through the season. The Ohtani-led pitching staff was bolstered late Wednesday night in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, as the Angels acquired right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

Ohtani, who will be a free agent after the season, went 0 for 5 at the plate and struck out twice.

His teammates provided plenty of offense.

Trey Cabbage’s sacrifice fly in the second inning was his first of three RBI. Ward homered in the sixth and eighth innings.

NOTES

ANGELS-WHITE SOX: Los Angeles traded two of its top minor league prospects – left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero – to the White Sox in exchange for Giolito and Lopez, who are set to become free agents after this season.

Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Angels, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. The Los Angeles-area native is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA this season in 21 starts. His 131 strikeouts are 10th in the AL, and he has limited opponents to a .211 average in his last nine starts.

López will be another tested, veteran arm in the Angels’ bullpen. He is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA and four saves in 43 appearances, and he has made eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

Quero is considered a future major league catcher, but his path in Anaheim was blocked by Logan O’Hoppe, who showed tremendous promise as a rookie early this season before a torn labrum sidelined him until next month. Bush, 23, was a second-round pick in 2021.

• Jared Walsh, a 2021 All-Star, was designated for assignment. Walsh hit .119 with one homer and five RBI in 28 games this season as he has struggled with headaches and insomnia, coming off an injury-stunted 2022.

PIRATES-BREWERS: Pittsburgh made what will likely be the first of several trades, flipping first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers for 18-year-old shortstop Jhonny Severino, sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Trading Santana, 37, was largely expected given his age, contract status ($6.725 million, one-year deal) and production. In 94 games for the Pirates, he hit .235 with a .733 OPS, collecting 25 doubles, 12 home runs, 53 RBI and 45 runs scored.

Severino was one of the Brewers’ two big international signings in 2022, netting a bonus of $1.23 million.

