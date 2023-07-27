With the heat of the summer finally here, the City of Saco is welcoming mobile food vendors, food trucks and pushcarts to our streets and beaches through newly established policy.

In March, Saco’s City Council adopted a new policy allowing mobile food vendors to operate at specified locations including Camp Ellis, the Saco Transportation Center and Main Street, and other locations downtown.

“We’re thrilled to have a framework in place to allow effective placement of food trucks on the streets in Saco,” said Tracey Desjardins, Saco’s Economic Development director, who spearheaded the new mobile food vendor policy. “It’s such a great opportunity for those business owners to take advantage of the vibrant and busy summers that Saco has to offer.”

Mobile Food Vendors who wish to do business in Saco must apply for a weekly permit starting at $50 with a $250 refundable deposit for waste management. Applicants must provide evidence of liability coverage in an amount of at least $1,000,000, a State of Maine Food License, and a Saco Wastewater Disposal Plan.

Permits are issued on a weekly first-come, first-served basis, from April 1st to Dec. 1st. The week starts on Monday and ends Sunday night. Vendors must apply in person at the City Clerk’s Office and cannot purchase permits weeks in advance.

Applications and more details about vending unit locations can be found at: https://www.sacomaine.org/mobilefoodvending.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: