Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, July 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $10, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Casco Days supper – Saturday, July 29, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads and homemade pies. $10, $5 ages 8 and under.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 2, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, under 5 free. All-you-can-eat.

